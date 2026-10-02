49ers' Owner Jed York Suspended Six Games, Fined $500K By NFL

San Francisco 49ers owner **Jed York** has been suspended for six games and fined $500,000 by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension stems from York's August arrest in Ohio on suspicion of soliciting prostitution.

York, 46, pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in late August—disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools—following his arrest by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. According to court records, York responded to an advertisement on a known prostitution website and traveled to a trailer park in East Palestine, Ohio, where he allegedly arranged to pay $140 for sexual activity with a woman. He was taken into custody when he arrived at the location with the cell phone used to arrange the meeting.

The 49ers owner did not attend any of his team's first three games this season, which will count as time served toward the full suspension. York traveled to Australia for the team's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams but did not attend the game in Melbourne. He also missed the home opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday (September 21) and subsequent contests.

York will be allowed to return to the team on Monday (October 20), following the completion of his suspension. In a statement, York issued an apology and said he accepts the NFL's decision "in full."

The NFL's personal conduct policy explicitly states that ownership and club management "have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations of the Policy occur." The league confirmed in late August that it was reviewing York's arrest under this policy.

Prior to the NFL's announcement, York had voluntarily stayed away from the team to avoid creating a distraction while awaiting the league's decision. Team CEO **Al Guido**, who was promoted to the role in February, represented the 49ers at the owners' meeting in Atlanta last month in York's absence.

York received a sentence of two days in Columbiana County Jail and $1,150 in fines as part of his plea deal. The NFL's additional sanctions represent one of the more significant punishments levied against an owner in recent years.