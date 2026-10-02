7 Alabama vs. #16 Mississippi State Today: How To Stream The Key SEC Clash

No. 7 Alabama will travel to Starkville to take on No. 16 Mississippi State in a highly anticipated SEC matchup at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday (October 3). Both teams come into the game with strong records—Alabama and Mississippi State have each won four of their last five games.

Alabama, under head coach Nick Saban, has started the season with convincing wins, including a 48-10 victory over East Carolina, a comeback win at Kentucky, and a 49-18 triumph over South Carolina. The Crimson Tide's offense is averaging over 45 points per game, and the defense has shown improvement after some early challenges. Alabama’s coaching staff is focused on maintaining momentum and handling the unique atmosphere at Mississippi State, where the crowd is known for its loud cowbells.

Mississippi State, also undefeated at 4-0, has impressed early in the season and will look to leverage home-field advantage in this noon kickoff. Both teams are aiming to remain undefeated in SEC play, making this matchup crucial for conference standings and potential playoff implications. The game will air nationally on ABC.

You can listen to the Crimson Tide radio broadcast on NewsRadio 101.9 Big WAAX and WCJM 100.9 The Bull.

Analysts have highlighted this as a key test for both programs. Alabama has dominated recent meetings, but Mississippi State's strong start and home environment could make for a close contest. The outcome could have major implications for the rest of the SEC season, with both teams looking to remain in the hunt for the conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Fans and experts are watching to see if Alabama’s high-powered offense continues to roll or if Mississippi State can pull off an upset.