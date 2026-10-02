Amazon Prime Refunds Expanded, Eligible Customers May Get Up To $200

Amazon Prime customers who were deceptively enrolled in the subscription service may soon receive automatic refunds of up to $200, following a revised $2.5 billion settlement between Amazon and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The settlement addresses allegations that Amazon made it too easy to sign up for Prime without fully informed consent, and too difficult to cancel the membership, practices the FTC described as "dark patterns."

Under the updated agreement, Amazon will issue $1.5 billion in customer refunds and pay a $1 billion civil penalty. By September 2026, more than $845 million had already been refunded, with future payments set to continue through an expanded automatic process. Starting in October 2026, additional eligible customers—specifically those who used between 11 and 20 Prime benefits in a year and meet certain criteria—will begin to receive payments automatically, with no need for a claim form or paperwork.

Eligibility for the refunds is determined by Amazon’s records. U.S. Prime members who enrolled between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, under the FTC’s challenged enrollment flow and who used no more than 20 Prime benefits within a 12-month period may qualify. The maximum total refund per eligible customer is $200, an increase from the previous cap of $51. If the total accepted payments remain below the required threshold, a supplemental payment round of up to $149 may begin by April 2027 for those who previously accepted payments.

Refunds are being sent by mailed check, PayPal, or Venmo. The FTC and Amazon have cautioned customers not to pay fees or provide additional information to receive a refund, as no such actions are required. All payments must be accepted before they expire, and recipients are urged to review any authentic Amazon notifications promptly. Additional details and eligibility guidelines are available on the FTC’s official settlement website.

Not all Prime users will qualify for a refund. The settlement is focused on people who were misled into signing up or found it difficult to cancel Prime and did not use many of the membership’s benefits. Those who actively used their Prime membership may not be eligible.

The settlement includes changes to how Amazon presents Prime enrollment and cancellation options to customers. The agreement resolved the FTC’s case without a trial on all disputed facts. Future payment rounds and program updates will be communicated directly to eligible customers.