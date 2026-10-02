Benson Boone Details Extremely 'Awkward' Fan Encounter: 'I Was Horrified'

Benson Boone is looking back at an unexpected meet-and-greet with a fan.

The "Beautiful Things" singer, 24, detailed an embarrassing fan interaction from a couple years ago during an appearance on the October 1 episode of the Life Uncut podcast, recounting the night he kicked off his tour with a performance at an amphitheater, per People.

Prior to the show, he made a trip to the bathroom, but as he explained, he didn't have a private bathroom backstage at the venue. Still believing the other bathroom to be private, he and and a couple of friends thought it would be funny to completely remove their pants while standing at the urinals, something they would do when they were younger.

"[It's] funny 'cause like you have to take your pants all the way off and then get them all the way back up before someone outside comes in because if someone comes in and catches you doing that, you know, it's awkward and funny looking."

However, he wasn't laughing when someone did actually walk in. Expecting it to be one of his friends, the "Mystical Magical" musician realized his predicament when he heard a gasp from what ended up being a fan coming to see the show.

"And I was like, 'What are you doing back here?' And he's like, 'Uh, this is the bathroom. What are you doing back here?'" he recalled. "It was so awkward. I was horrified. Luckily, great guy. He was super cool."