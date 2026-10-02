Carly Rae Jepsen Announces 2027 'Day And Night' Tour: See The Dates

Carly Rae Jepsen is going on tour!

On Thursday (October 1), the "Call Me Maybe" singer announced on Instagram that she is hitting the road next year for her 2027 Day and Night Tour in support of her new album of the same name which dropped September 18. The tour kicks off April 15 in Edmonton and will take Jepsen to dozens of cities around the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up May 28 in Montreal.

"WE GO HARD IN THIS FAMILY! Can't wait to see you all this Spring for the Day and Night Tour 2027!" she wrote in the caption.