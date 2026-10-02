Carly Rae Jepsen Announces 2027 'Day And Night' Tour: See The Dates
By Sarah Tate
October 2, 2026
Photo: Getty Images
Carly Rae Jepsen is going on tour!
On Thursday (October 1), the "Call Me Maybe" singer announced on Instagram that she is hitting the road next year for her 2027 Day and Night Tour in support of her new album of the same name which dropped September 18. The tour kicks off April 15 in Edmonton and will take Jepsen to dozens of cities around the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up May 28 in Montreal.
"WE GO HARD IN THIS FAMILY! Can't wait to see you all this Spring for the Day and Night Tour 2027!" she wrote in the caption.
Here are all of the North American dates for Jepsen's Day and Night Tour:
- April 15: Edmonton, AB
- April 16: Calgary, AB
- April 18: Vancouver, BC
- April 19: Portland, OR
- April 21: San Francisco, CA
- April 22: Los Angeles, CA
- April 23: San Diego, CA
- April 25: Morrison, CO
- April 27: Salt Lake City, UT
- April 30: Las Vegas, NV
- May 1: Phoenix, AZ
- May 5: Irving, TX
- May 7: Austin, TX
- May 8: Houston, TX
- May 10: Nashville, TN
- May 11: Atlanta, GA
- May 12: Charlotte, NC
- May 14: Washington, D.C.
- May 15: New York, NY
- May 18: Philadelphia, PA
- May 19: Boston, MA
- May 21: Chicago, IL
- May 22: Detroit, MI
- May 25: Toronto, ON
- May 28: Ottawa, ON
- May 29: Montreal, QC
You can listen to Day and Night on iHeartRadio.