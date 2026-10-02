Drake Releases 'HABIBTI (FOMO Deluxe)' Album With 4 New Songs

By Tony M. Centeno

October 2, 2026

Drake
Photo: Getty Images

Drake's anticipated songs from his viral livestream have finally hit streaming services.

On Friday, October 2, the OVO Sound founder dropped his new HABIBTI (FOMO) album, which features four new songs from his "Fear of Missing Out" livestream. In his new batch of songs, Drake includes "Solar Eclipse (Choosin’ Texas Remix)" featuring Don Toliver, "Cold Shoulder" featuring Don Toliver & Yebba, "Québec," and "Classic Pt. 2." He previously released the music video for his song "Québec," along with visuals for other tracks like "Cheetah Print" with Sexyy Red and "I'm Spent" featuring Loe Shimmy.

This is Drake's fourth project of 2026. Over the summer, he delivered three albums at once: ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Each album has a handful of aggressive hits, including ICEMAN's "Janice STFU," "2 Hard 4 The Radio," "Shabang," and "What Did I Miss?" MAID OF HONOUR consists of party songs for the ladies, like "Which One" with Central Cee and "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy. HABIBTI holds slower, R&B-inspired songs like "Fortworth" featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and "Classic."

Drake previewed songs from the deluxe project before the livestream aired last month. At the end of August, Drizzy played "Solar Eclipse (Choosin’ Texas Remix)" during a party in Houston. Now that the song is out, the Canadian rapper reportedly gave up the publishing rights for his song to country singers Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert, who produced the original "Choosin' Texas."

Listen to Drake's HABIBTI (FOMO) on iHeartRadio now.

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