Drake Releases 'HABIBTI (FOMO Deluxe)' Album With 4 New Songs

This is Drake's fourth project of 2026. Over the summer, he delivered three albums at once: ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Each album has a handful of aggressive hits, including ICEMAN's "Janice STFU," "2 Hard 4 The Radio," "Shabang," and "What Did I Miss?" MAID OF HONOUR consists of party songs for the ladies, like "Which One" with Central Cee and "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy. HABIBTI holds slower, R&B-inspired songs like "Fortworth" featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and "Classic."



Drake previewed songs from the deluxe project before the livestream aired last month. At the end of August, Drizzy played "Solar Eclipse (Choosin’ Texas Remix)" during a party in Houston. Now that the song is out, the Canadian rapper reportedly gave up the publishing rights for his song to country singers Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert, who produced the original "Choosin' Texas."



Listen to Drake's HABIBTI (FOMO) on iHeartRadio now.