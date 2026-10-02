Former TX Officer Who Shot Man In His Own Apartment Granted Parole

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, has been granted parole after serving seven years of a ten-year sentence for the murder of Botham Jean. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced the decision on Thursday (October 1), citing Guyger's satisfactory institutional adjustment and completion of programs that enhance her employment prospects.

Guyger was convicted in 2019 for the 2018 shooting of Jean, a 26-year-old Black man, in his own apartment. She claimed she mistakenly entered Jean's apartment, thinking it was hers, and shot him, believing he was an intruder. Jean was unarmed and eating ice cream at the time of the shooting.

The murder drew widespread protests and led to a civil suit where a jury ordered Guyger to pay nearly $100 million in damages to Jean's family. The family and their attorney, Lee Merritt, expressed disappointment with the parole decision, emphasizing the loss they continue to feel. Merritt stated, "Justice cannot be selective. When a life is taken without cause, accountability has to mean something, for everyone."

Guyger's parole comes after her initial request in 2024 was denied. The parole board noted that she had no documented pattern of violent arrests and had maintained a satisfactory record while incarcerated.

The Dallas Police Department released a statement acknowledging the decision and expressing continued sympathy for the Jean family. The department clarified that it had no role in the parole decision.

Jean, who was originally from St. Lucia, was working as an accountant in Dallas at the time of his death. His family continues to advocate for justice and accountability in his memory.