G Herbo Backtracks After Trying To Retire From The Music Industry
By Tony M. Centeno
October 2, 2026
G Herbo tried to retire from the rap game, but his retirement didn't last long.
During an Instagram Live session he held on Thursday, October 1, the Chicago native claimed he was done with rapping. He thanked his fans for their years of support, but he said he doesn't want to be in the music industry anymore. He told fans they could listen to his extensive catalog and suggested that he would start a podcast or become an entrepreneur.
“I’m done with this rap shit, man,” he said. “I will be retiring. I’m not dropping no more music for the rest of my career.
G Herbo announces retirement from the rap game to focus more on his mental health and enjoying life:— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 30, 2026
“The rap game is draining, full of weirdos and it’s stressful… I’m done with this rap shit.” pic.twitter.com/4wfatczBGU
“Rap is too draining," he continued. "It's taking away from my energy. It's stressful. It's full of weirdos and snitches and shit and I don’t wanna be a part of it.”
G Herbo made headlines for wanting to leave the music industry after nearly 15 years. The 30-year-old artist has released eight studio albums, including his Swevo project with Southside. Within the past year, Herbo dropped several projects, including his Lil Herb album (the extended version and the "Lil Heroin" edit), the Welcome to Fazoland Anniversary Edition, and Greatest Rapper Alive. He also dropped a few recent collaborations, and it looks like he may have more music in store.
Shortly after word of his retirement echoed throughout the internet, G Herbo hopped back on Instagram and posted a reel of himself in the studio. He appeared to preview an unreleased song and declared he's no longer retiring.
"I AINT NEVER QUIT @ NOTHING!" he wrote in his caption. He also wrote on top of the video, "I got everything I ever asked for off this rap s**t.”
Looks like G Herbo isn't going anywhere just yet. Stay tuned for what he's got coming up.