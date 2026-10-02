G Herbo Backtracks After Trying To Retire From The Music Industry

“Rap is too draining," he continued. "It's taking away from my energy. It's stressful. It's full of weirdos and snitches and shit and I don’t wanna be a part of it.”



G Herbo made headlines for wanting to leave the music industry after nearly 15 years. The 30-year-old artist has released eight studio albums, including his Swevo project with Southside. Within the past year, Herbo dropped several projects, including his Lil Herb album (the extended version and the "Lil Heroin" edit), the Welcome to Fazoland Anniversary Edition, and Greatest Rapper Alive. He also dropped a few recent collaborations, and it looks like he may have more music in store.



Shortly after word of his retirement echoed throughout the internet, G Herbo hopped back on Instagram and posted a reel of himself in the studio. He appeared to preview an unreleased song and declared he's no longer retiring.



"I AINT NEVER QUIT @ NOTHING!" he wrote in his caption. He also wrote on top of the video, "I got everything I ever asked for off this rap s**t.”