Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's Ex-Fiancé Found Dead At Age 34

Ken Urker, the ex-fiancé of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, was found dead in his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on Thursday (October 1), which was also his 34th birthday. The Lafourche Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they responded to a call at 6:15 p.m. and found Urker unresponsive upon arrival. The cause of death remains unclear, and an investigation is ongoing.

Urker, who shared a daughter named Aurora Raina Urker with Blanchard, was discovered by Blanchard's brother, Dylan, when he went to Urker's home for a planned dinner outing. Urker and Blanchard were engaged from October 2018 to August 2019 while she was in prison for her role in her mother's death. They rekindled their relationship in April 2024, and their daughter was born in December of that year.

Blanchard, who is known for her involvement in the killing of her abusive mother, released a statement asking for privacy and compassion during "this incredibly painful time." The couple's relationship was featured in the second season of the Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

According to TMZ, family members are in shock over Urker's sudden passing. The investigation into his death is still underway, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities continue their work.