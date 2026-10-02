You know it the second you hear it. The rising organ, the creak of a door, that bassline from "Thriller" sneaking in under the chatter of a costume party. Halloween has always been a holiday you hear before you see, and every October the soundtrack comes back.

The good news is you don't have to build that soundtrack yourself. The iHeartRadio app turns into a haunted house every fall, with free Halloween radio stations, party playlists and podcasts made to be heard with the lights low. Open the app or head to iHeart.com, search "Halloween," and you're in.

Here's a guided tour of what's playing this spooky season, and how to get it into every room, car and speaker you own.

The Halloween radio stations worth tuning into

Start with Halloween Radio, the station that does exactly what its name promises. It's commercial-free and stocked with the classics: "Monster Mash," "Ghostbusters," "Somebody's Watching Me" and, of course, "Thriller." Put it on while you carve pumpkins or string cobwebs across the porch, and let it run all afternoon.

If there are little goblins in the house, Trick or Treat Radio is the friendlier side of the season. It leans into sing-alongs and Disney Halloween favorites, the kind of fright that ends in giggles rather than nightmares. It's an easy pick for a classroom party or a costume parade around the living room.

For the people who go all-in on the front yard, there's Haunted House Radio. This one is less about songs and more about atmosphere: eerie soundscapes and spooky effects built to make trick-or-treaters hesitate on the walk to your door. Pipe it through an outdoor speaker and your decorations come to life.

And when the costumes come out and the lights go down, it's time for the party playlists. Halloween Hits and Halloween Party mix pop and funk with a spooky edge, and every track is made for the dance floor. Somebody will do the "Time Warp." Let them.

How to listen to Halloween radio on iHeartRadio

Getting started takes about a minute, and it's free.

Download the iHeartRadio app from the App Store or Google Play, or skip the download and go to iHeart.com in any browser. Tap search, type "Halloween," and the whole season's lineup appears in one place: stations, playlists and podcasts side by side. From there, the sound can follow you anywhere.

At a party, the easiest move is a smart speaker: just say "Alexa, play Halloween Radio on iHeartRadio" or "Hey Google, play Halloween Radio on iHeartRadio" and keep your hands free for the candy bowl. On the road, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto bring the same stations to your dashboard for the drive to a haunted hayride or trunk-or-treat. And if the party is in the living room, open the iHeartRadio app on your smart TV, streaming device or gaming console to fill the room.

Halloween radio, answered:

Is there a Halloween radio station?

There is, and it's free. iHeartRadio's Halloween Radio plays classic Halloween songs commercial-free, with Trick or Treat Radio and Haunted House Radio alongside it.

When does Halloween radio start?

iHeartRadio's Halloween lineup is live now and runs right up to Halloween night on October 31.

Can I play Halloween radio on Alexa or Google?

Yes. Ask "Alexa, play Halloween Radio on iHeartRadio" or "Hey Google, play Halloween Radio on iHeartRadio."

What's the best Halloween station for kids?

Trick or Treat Radio. It's built for families, with "Monster Mash" and Disney Halloween favorites.

Which scary podcasts should I start with?

Try Spooky Podcasts from iHeartRadio for a sampler, Haunted Road for real hauntings, 13 Days of Halloween for scripted horror, and Lore for the history behind the legends.