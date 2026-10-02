Hero Pilot Tells India PM He "Couldn't Let Everybody Else Die"

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, hailed as a hero for his actions during a mid-flight crisis, spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today. Machchhar, who was stabbed by his co-pilot on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel, managed to safely land the plane despite his injuries. He told Modi he "couldn't let everybody else die."

The incident occurred earlier this week when Machchhar's co-pilot allegedly attacked him in the cockpit. Passengers and off-duty pilots subdued the attacker, allowing Machchhar to open the cockpit door and regain control of the aircraft. The plane, carrying 174 passengers, made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

According to CNN, the suspect, an Omani national, is under investigation for possible links to terrorism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated the co-pilot underwent "Islamist radical indoctrination."

Machchhar is currently recovering in Abu Dhabi. Modi praised his bravery, saying his quick thinking saved lives. Passengers, including Yaniv Hayoun, who helped subdue the attacker, have also been recognized for their courage.

As investigations continue, the incident raises questions about security protocols and the potential for threats originating from within the cockpit. The Flydubai crew's swift actions prevented a major disaster, demonstrating the importance of vigilance and preparedness in aviation.