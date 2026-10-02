Kroger Rolls Out New Employee Uniforms

Kroger, the grocery giant, has introduced a new uniform policy for its nearly 400,000 employees, marking the first mandatory dress-code change in a decade. Employees will now wear company-issued T-shirts or polos, while managers will don button-down shirts or quarter-zip jackets. These uniforms come in blue, red, or black, depending on the store division.

The change aims to make employees more recognizable to shoppers and create a consistent appearance across stores. Previously, employees wore their own clothing under a company apron. According to a report by Bloomberg, the update was driven by feedback from both customers and employees, who said the new look makes workers easier to spot.

Kroger has completed the rollout, and the company reports positive initial feedback. "Associates appreciate the fit and the cohesive look, and customers are telling us our teams are easier to find," a company spokesperson said. The retailer also updated its aprons, adding straps that cross in an X across the back to address employee complaints about the previous design.

This uniform update comes as Kroger faces scrutiny over other aspects of its operations. Recently, shoppers in Ohio were found to have been overcharged, and the company is in the process of closing over 60 underperforming stores. Despite these challenges, Kroger was named the cheapest for a store-brand grocery basket in a price comparison with other major US grocery chains.