MLB Playoffs: Braves vs. Dodgers, Series Schedule And How To Stream

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off in a much-anticipated National League Division Series (NLDS) as the 2026 Major League Baseball playoffs begin. The Braves, who bounced back from missing last year’s postseason to win the NL East with a 94-68 record, are looking to keep their season alive after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies, for their first playoff series win since capturing the World Series in 2021. The Dodgers, coming in with the league’s highest payroll, are aiming for a historic third straight championship—a feat not seen since the New York Yankees did it in 1998, 1999, and 2000.

As the series gets underway, the Braves look to overcome recent postseason disappointments, while the Dodgers try to cement their dynasty.

Game 1: Saturday, October 3 at 4pm ET

Game 2: Sunday, October 4 at 8pm ET

Game 3: Tuesday, October 6 at 6pm ET

Game 4(if necessary): Wednesday, October 7 at 6pm ET

Game 5(If necessary): Friday, October 8 at 8pm ET

The first game will air on Fox, while games two, three and four will air on FS1. A decisive game 5 will air on Fox. The games are also available on Fox One. Dodgers fans can listen to the Los Angeles radio broadcast on AM 570 LA Sports.

The winner will advance to the National League Championship Series to face off against the winner of the Padres-Brewers series.