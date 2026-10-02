MLB Playoffs: Padres vs. Brewers, Series Schedule And How To Stream

By iHeartRadio

October 2, 2026

Division Series - Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The National League Division Series (NLDS) between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres begins on Saturday, October 3, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The best-of-five series marks the first-ever postseason meeting between these two teams, with the Brewers entering as the team with the best regular-season record in Major League Baseball at 103-59, while the Padres arrive after sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card series.

The Padres won four of six games against the Brewers during the regular season, including a sweep in San Diego in August. However, Milwaukee took two out of three games at home when they faced off in May.

The Brewers, managed by Pat Murphy, are led on the field by standout players like Jackson Chourio and ace pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who posted a 1.80 ERA with 252 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings during the regular season. The Padres, under first-year manager Craig Stammen, come into the NLDS as one of the league's hottest teams. Their bullpen has been a strength, and they bring momentum after a decisive wild-card sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

Game 1: Saturday, October 3 at 8:30pm ET

Game 2: Sunday, October 4 at 4pm ET

Game 3: Tuesday, October 6 at 9:30pm ET

Game 4(if necessary): Wednesday, October 7 at 10pm ET

Game 5(if necessary): Friday, October 9 at 4:30pm ET

All the games will be broadcast on FS1 and Fox One. Padres fans can listen to the San Diego radio broadcast on 97.3 The Fan.

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