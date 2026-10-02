MLB Playoffs: Yankees vs. Rays, Series Schedule And How To Stream

By iHeartRadio

October 2, 2026

Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
Photo: Megan Briggs / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The 2026 Major League Baseball playoffs are heating up as the New York Yankees prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series (ALDS), with Game 1 scheduled for Saturday, October 3 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Rays, winners of the American League East, earned a first-round bye and will have home-field advantage throughout the best-of-five series. The Yankees advanced after a commanding 9-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox, highlighted by a sixth-inning surge and a three-run homer from Cody Bellinger, despite playing without star outfielder Aaron Judge.

Game 1: Saturday, October 3 at 6:30pm ET

Game 2: Monday, October 5 at 8pm ET

Game 3: Wednesday, October 7 at 8pm ET

Game 4(if necessary): Thursday, October 8 at 8pm ET

Game 5(if necessary): Saturday October 10, at 8pm ET

You can watch all the games on TBS or HBO Max. You can listen to the Yankees radio broadcast on SportsRadio 101.9 / 66 WFAN and the Rays radio broadcast on 95.7 WDAE

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