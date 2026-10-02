Newsom Vetoes Bills Barring Federal Agents From California Jobs

Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed two bills aimed at restricting federal immigration agents from public employment in California. The bills, drafted by Los Angeles-area lawmakers, sought to prevent agents and contractors involved in enforcing federal immigration laws from holding state and local jobs, including positions in law enforcement. Known as the "Get the Feds Out" or "GTFO" Act, the legislation was deemed by Newsom to go "a step too far."

In his veto message, Newsom emphasized the importance of not discouraging qualified individuals from federal employment, despite their disagreement with current federal policies. He noted that public employment already involves personal conduct evaluations. Newsom also highlighted the "horrific tactics" used by immigration agents during President Trump's second term but stated that it is Congress's responsibility to hold the administration accountable. The Los Angeles Times reported that Newsom signed a related bill preventing federal agents with revoked badges from becoming police officers in California.

Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez, who authored Assembly Bill 1896, expressed disappointment but praised Newsom for signing other legislation protecting immigrants. Gonzalez stated that the GTFO Act was about not rewarding conduct that instills fear and pain in communities. Despite the veto, Gonzalez and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas remain committed to their cause.

Newsom also vetoed Assembly Bill 1537, which would have barred sworn law enforcement officers from secondary employment in immigration enforcement. Newsom argued that officers are already held to conduct standards, and violations result in accountability.

Earlier this week, Newsom signed 21 bills aimed at federal immigration enforcement, including measures against electric shock gloves and face coverings for law enforcement, and a 25% tax on companies operating private detention centers. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security criticized California's sanctuary policies, asserting that ICE officers are essential for public safety.

The vetoes occurred on the final day Newsom could sign or reject bills passed by the Legislature this year. The Union-Bulletin noted that the GTFO Act aimed to disqualify former immigration officers from police and other public jobs unless approved for state training. Newsom's vetoes reflect a balancing act between protecting state interests and maintaining federal relations.