Nicolas Cage Criticizes Disney's Marvel, Compares It To "WWE"

Nicolas Cage, known for his diverse acting roles, recently shared his thoughts on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), likening it to a "glorified WWE." Cage, who stars in Prime Video's 'Spider-Noir,' expressed his desire for the MCU to focus more on storytelling rather than action sequences. He remarked,

"I would like to see it get back to telling the stories and not just cutting to the wrestling match."

Cage's comments come amidst ongoing discussions about the direction of superhero movies. The actor's critique highlights a sentiment shared by some who feel that the emphasis on spectacle overshadows narrative depth. While Cage's remarks might resonate with certain audiences, the MCU continues to enjoy massive popularity and box office success.

In recent years, the MCU has expanded its universe with numerous films and series, captivating audiences worldwide. Despite Cage's critique, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down, with upcoming releases and projects in the pipeline.

As the MCU evolves, it will be interesting to see how it balances action and storytelling, responding to both fan expectations and industry critiques. Cage's perspective adds to the ongoing conversation about the future of superhero cinema.