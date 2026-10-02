The Say Agency announced Ye's pair of shows in Russia in August and sold over 100,000 tickets within the first few days. Fans paid between 9,000 and 160,000 rubles ($107 to $2,000 USD) for tickets. Following the announcement, activists and politicians alike decried Ye's presence in Russia due to his past affinities for Adolf Hitler and Nazism. They even called on Ye to publicly support the country's “special military operation" in Ukraine before he hit the stage.



Amid political pressure, Gazprom Arena cancelled Ye's shows after claiming the promoters never signed any agreements for his performances. Say Agency denied the allegations and claimed they would find another venue. After the performances were removed from Gazprom Arena's schedule altogether, fans began demanding refunds and compensation for wasted travel accommodations while citing "emotional distress."



The investigation into potential fraud began after a member of St. Petersburg’s Legislative Assembly requested it. The member claimed they had received multiple complaints from fans who were preparing to attend the shows. Once all the details are gathered, police will send everything to Russia’s Interior Ministry headquarters, which will decide whether a criminal case will be opened.



Say Agency claimed that both shows were still on as of August 25, but they have not commented on the ongoing investigation. Ye also has not commented on the status of his shows. However, he recently told a judge he wouldn't be able to attend a trial date for his discrimination lawsuit because of his planned trip to Russia.

