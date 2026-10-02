Paramount-Warner Merger To Be Named 'Skydance'

The merger between Paramount and Warner Brothers Discovery will officially operate under the name Skydance once finalized, according to Paramount CEO David Ellison. This announcement follows a federal judge's resolution of a lawsuit filed by 12 state attorneys general who opposed the $110 billion merger. The tentative closing date for the merger is set for Friday (October 6).

Ellison, whose film and television production company is called Skydance Media, stated that the name was chosen to preserve the identities and legacies of the iconic Paramount and Warner Brothers studios. Paramount was previously renamed Paramount Skydance in 2025 after Ellison merged his company with Paramount Global and National Amusements.

The U.S. Justice Department concluded its investigation into the merger, determining that it is unlikely to harm competition in the industry or negatively impact consumers. The merger aims to enhance competition by offering a more robust alternative to larger streaming services, particularly if the HBO Max and Paramount+ libraries are combined. Despite this, some industry professionals and lawmakers have expressed concerns about potential job losses and reduced choices for filmmakers and moviegoers.

Ellison has pledged to maintain Paramount and Warner Bros. as standalone movie studio operations, with plans to release 30 movies annually in theaters. However, the merger will lead to significant cuts due to duplication. The merger is still under review by other regulators in the U.S. and abroad, with European and U.K. authorities conducting their investigations.