Pickled Chili Peppers Recalled After Customer Made Gross Discovery Inside Jar

A popular jarred chili pepper product has been voluntarily recalled across the United States after a customer posted a video showing what appeared to be a dead mouse inside a jar of Mezzetta Brand Golden Greek Peperoncini. The recall, announced by G.L. Mezzetta Inc. on Thursday (October 2), affects only 32-ounce jars of Golden Greek Peperoncini Medium Heat from lot 720106 with SKU 10106328. No other Mezzetta products or lots are included in the recall, according to the company’s statement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified this as a Class I recall, meaning the product could cause serious health consequences or death if consumed. The recall was initiated after a video on social media showed the pest contaminant. Mezzetta stated, "Food safety is our highest priority," and is working with retailers to remove the affected product from shelves.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled peperoncini and to contact Mezzetta at CustomerSupport@Mezzetta.com for assistance. So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury related to the recall. Anyone who experiences symptoms of food poisoning—such as stomach aches, fever, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea—should seek medical attention, per the FDA and company guidance.

The recall impacts products distributed nationwide. Retailers have been notified to remove the specified lot from sale. Mezzetta said it is conducting a thorough review of its production and sanitation processes. For more information, consumers can view the official recall notice on FDA.gov.