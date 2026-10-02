Poll Shows Most Believe Campus Sexual Assault Is A Serious Issue

A recent poll reveals that many Americans view campus sexual assault as a serious problem. Conducted by YouGov, the survey found that half of Americans believe campus sexual assault is a very serious issue, while another third consider it somewhat serious. The poll results are consistent across age groups, but women, Black individuals, and Democrats are more likely to perceive campus sexual assault as a significant threat.

This poll follows a high-profile rape investigation at Cornell University. According to NBC News, a 2025 survey revealed that 35% of female undergraduates at Cornell reported experiencing nonconsensual sexual contact since starting at the university. This figure has increased from previous years, highlighting ongoing concerns about campus safety.

The investigation at Cornell involves allegations of a gang rape at a fraternity house in 2024. The Tompkins County District Attorney has reopened the case following a civil lawsuit filed by the alleged victim. The lawsuit has sparked outrage and renewed attention on how universities handle sexual assault cases.

The issue of campus sexual assault is not unique to Cornell. Surveys at other universities, such as Washington University in St. Louis and Georgetown University, have also reported significant rates of nonconsensual sexual contact. Laura Palumbo from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center noted that campus surveys often reveal more about the prevalence of sexual assault than official reports.

The ongoing investigation at Cornell and the results of the YouGov poll underscore the need for continued efforts to address and prevent sexual violence on college campuses.