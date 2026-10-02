Rap Rising: Quavo Drops New Album 'Qromelife' W/ Offset, Lil Baby & More
By Tony M. Centeno
October 2, 2026
Quavo's highly anticipated solo album has finally arrived.
On Friday, October 2, the Georgia native delivered his third solo album, Qrömelife, via Quality Control Music. The 14-track album, executive produced by Pharrell Williams, includes previously released songs like "HAVVIN," "Trance (Walk It Down)," and his latest single with T.I., "Backwards." Quavo and Tip recently joined forces for the music video. It also features fresh collaborations with Offset, Future, Lil Baby, Yung Miami, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Justin Timberlake. Quavo recently previewed the album at an album release party in Los Angeles, where Offset joined him to debut their first collaboration in five years.
"We made this project together last year at a time when I was still dealing with grief and needed to create and express myself," Quavo said about the project. "Qrömelife is about the journey of me going through tough times in life and getting to the other side through my faith, family and my love for music. We keep pushing forward, we keep shining, we become Qrome.. I appreciate my big brother Pharrell for guiding me and pushing me creatively at a time when I needed it. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this project. We Pushn QRÖME!!"
Qrömelife comes three years after Quavo dropped his Rocket Power album in honor of the late TakeOff. It features posthumous contributions from his fallen nephew as well as Future, Young Thug and more. We may hear more unreleased TakeOff material on Migos' final album, the second Unc & Phew LP, and TakeOff's next posthumous album, which are all in the works.
Quavo's new songs "BA" with Future and "House Music" featuring Justin Timberlake appear at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh hip-hop tracks also includes new music by Drake, NoCap, Rob49, plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Quavo, Qrömelife (Album)
Drake, HABIBTI (FOMO Deluxe) (Album)
Mac Miller, The Divine Feminine (10th Anniversary) (Album)
NoCap, Heaven On Mars (Album)
Joey Trap, TRAPHOUSE BENTLEY (Album)
BLP KOSHER, Grip Thumb 2 Paper Cuts (Album)
Victoria Monet, Frequency of Love (Album)
VIC MENSA, INNANETAPE (Mixtape)
Yung Miami, "2008 / F You"
Russ, "Come Back To Me"
Armani Caesar, "The Liz Symphony"
Zacari, "Let It Ride"
2Rare & Amerie, "Bussdown (1 Thing)"
Rob49, "GIRLS GIRL"
LilGOATD3 featuring Tyler, The Creator, "Girls (Remix)"
Fredo Bang, "GOT D 4 UYA"
Mathematics & Wu-Tang Clan featuring Method Man & AZ, “God Body”
Sauce Walka, "5 Minutes"
Zillionaire Doe, "Proud Of You"
DaBoii featuring Shoreline Mafia & Slimmy B, "Crestside (Remix)"
Toosii, "Nights Prayed"
Nyck Caution, "Suit & Loafers"