"We made this project together last year at a time when I was still dealing with grief and needed to create and express myself," Quavo said about the project. "Qrömelife is about the journey of me going through tough times in life and getting to the other side through my faith, family and my love for music. We keep pushing forward, we keep shining, we become Qrome.. I appreciate my big brother Pharrell for guiding me and pushing me creatively at a time when I needed it. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this project. We Pushn QRÖME!!"



Qrömelife comes three years after Quavo dropped his Rocket Power album in honor of the late TakeOff. It features posthumous contributions from his fallen nephew as well as Future, Young Thug and more. We may hear more unreleased TakeOff material on Migos' final album, the second Unc & Phew LP, and TakeOff's next posthumous album, which are all in the works.

Quavo's new songs "BA" with Future and "House Music" featuring Justin Timberlake appear at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh hip-hop tracks also includes new music by Drake, NoCap, Rob49, plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE