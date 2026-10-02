Salmonella, E. Coli Outbreaks From Produce And Cheese Expand

A nationwide outbreak of salmonella and E. coli linked to packaged produce and cheese has sickened at least 21 more people, with two additional hospitalizations reported as of Tuesday (September 29). The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now report 76 infections across 16 states, up from 55 cases when the outbreaks were first identified in August. There have now been six hospitalizations, according to health officials.

The outbreaks involve several types of packaged foods. Broccoli sprouts distributed by Evergreen Fresh Sprouts have been recalled after testing positive for salmonella in Montana. Illnesses linked to these broccoli sprouts have been reported in Washington, Montana, Idaho, and Utah. Most people who got sick ate the recalled sprouts, which were packaged in plastic bags or clamshell containers with expiration dates in September.

Separately, alfalfa sprouts distributed by Everything Sprouts, LLC of Minneapolis are tied to multiple strains of E. coli and salmonella infections. These sprouts, sold under the Calco and Everything Sprouts brands, were recalled in August and had been distributed in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The FDA recommends throwing away any recalled or unidentifiable sprouts and cleaning all surfaces they touched.

In addition, a recall of Sierra Nevada Cheese Company’s Graziers grass-fed raw milk cheeses is underway after federal health officials linked them to a multistate E. coli O26 outbreak. Thirteen people across nine states have become sick, with eight hospitalizations and several cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious kidney condition. More than half of those sickened are children age five or younger. Consumers are advised to discard any affected cheese and clean any items or surfaces it may have touched.

The FDA and CDC continue to investigate the outbreaks and urge anyone experiencing symptoms such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, or vomiting after eating recalled products to contact a healthcare provider. The agencies also remind consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for any recalled produce or cheese and to follow safe food handling practices. Updates on the investigation and additional recalls may follow as more information becomes available.