September Jobs Report Misses Expectations

By iHeartRadio

October 2, 2026

US-ECONOMY-EMPLOYMENT
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP / Getty Images

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly jobs report on Friday (October 2), revealing that the U.S. economy added only 29,000 non-farm payroll jobs in September. This figure falls significantly short of the 84,000 jobs that analysts had anticipated and marks a substantial decrease from the 162,000 jobs added in August. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly from 4.1% to 4.2%, according to the report.

Reuters reported that while the job growth slowdown was more pronounced than expected, it may not indicate a significant shift in the labor market. The slowdown could be attributed to a calendar quirk, rather than a fundamental change in economic conditions.

Despite the disappointing job numbers, the labor market remains stable for those already employed, as layoffs remain low. However, job seekers are facing challenges, with Indeed Hiring Lab noting that the demand for labor has shown signs of improvement. The Indeed Job Postings Index (JPI) has seen a slight increase, indicating potential growth in labor demand.

The September jobs report comes amid ongoing discussions about the U.S. economy's trajectory and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The Fed has expressed confidence in raising interest rates without causing significant harm to the economy, given the relatively low unemployment rate.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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