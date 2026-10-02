SpaceX Crew 13 Successfully Docks With ISS

A new team of astronauts has successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the SpaceX Crew-13 mission. The crew, which launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday (October 1), includes two NASA astronauts, Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.

The mission, part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, aims to conduct hundreds of scientific experiments during their six-month stay on the ISS. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Grace, completed the fastest trip to the ISS for an American spacecraft, docking approximately eight hours after liftoff. The crew will join the Expedition 75 team on the ISS, replacing Crew-12, which will return to Earth on Monday (October 5).

Watkins, who is making her second spaceflight, said, "It's an honor and privilege to represent all of you who have contributed to the success of this mission." This mission marks the first spaceflight for Delaney, Kutryk, and Teteryatnikov.

The crew will focus on research to improve treatments for heart disease and Parkinson's disease, explore crop production, and test new medical equipment. They will also study blood flow abnormalities and work on pharmaceutical testing.

The launch was initially delayed due to a mechanical issue with the spacecraft's propulsion system. However, after thorough checks, NASA and SpaceX confirmed the mission was ready to proceed. The Crew-13 mission pays homage to Apollo 13 with its mission patch, featuring a golden dragon.