The Fresh Market Tops USA Today’s 2026 Best Grocery Store List

The Fresh Market, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been awarded the top spot in the Best Grocery Store category of the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The company also led in four other categories—Best Produce, Best Deli, Best Prepared Foods, and Best Bakery—marking its first time sweeping all five major awards.

Nominees for the 10Best Awards were selected by a panel of local experts and contributors, who evaluated grocery stores nationwide on value, selection, and service. Winners were then determined by a public vote over a 28-day period through the 10Best website.

Brian Johnson, CEO of The Fresh Market, shared his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "First, I want to thank our guests for such a strong show of support. The guest experience is at the foundation of everything we do at The Fresh Market, and for guests to recognize us as the best in so many categories is truly an honor and proof that our brand of impeccable hospitality is a differentiator in the industry." Johnson also credited team members for their commitment to quality and guest service, stating, "Without your attention to detail and your commitment to guest service and making everyday eating extraordinary, we would not be receiving these awards today."

The Fresh Market operates over 170 grocery stores across 22 states.