Tony Romo, CBS Part Ways After DUI Arrest

Former NFL star Tony Romo and CBS Sports have mutually agreed to part ways following Romo's DUI arrest in Wisconsin. The network announced the decision on Friday (October 2), after Romo pleaded no contest to a drunk driving charge, resulting in a six-month license suspension and a $784 fine.

Romo, who has been with CBS since 2017, was placed on leave after the arrest, which occurred in July. According to USA Today, Romo's contract, worth $180 million over 10 years, was set to run until 2030. Despite this, CBS decided to move forward without him, citing the need to focus on their presentation and brand image.

In Romo's absence, former NFL star J.J. Watt has been working alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on CBS's lead NFL announce team. Watt, who joined CBS in 2023, has been praised for his performance and is considered a strong candidate for the role long-term. CBS said Watt will remain in the role for the remainder of the season. As reported by Chron, CBS Sports president David Berson expressed that the decision to put Romo on indefinite leave was to shift focus from his legal issues to the games.

Romo released a statement acknowledging his responsibility for the incident and noted he is working with doctors to address his health. He expressed gratitude for the support from his family, friends, and the NFL community.