Trump Regrets Supreme Court Picks

In a recent interview with *Time* magazine, President Donald Trump expressed regret over his decision to nominate three conservative justices—Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—to the Supreme Court. Trump revealed his disappointment on Thursday (October 1), citing that the justices have frequently ruled against him.

The President's dissatisfaction stems from several rulings, including the Supreme Court's decision to block his mail-in voting plan, strike down his tariffs, and reject his executive order on birthright citizenship. Trump remarked, "I gave them the position of a lifetime, and they vote against me often," as reported by The Hill.

Trump also criticized the justices for not demonstrating the same loyalty he perceives in the liberal bloc of the court, which he claims consistently supports Democratic leaders. Despite his frustrations, Trump emphasized that he desires "good decisions" for the country rather than personal loyalty.

The Supreme Court has ruled against Trump's policies in several key decisions this year. In February, the court struck down the bulk of his tariffs, and in June, it ruled against his efforts to eliminate birthright citizenship. Most recently, the court blocked his mail-in voting plan in a 7-2 decision, with Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett siding against the administration.

Despite these setbacks, Trump has achieved victories in other Supreme Court cases, including decisions that bolster presidential powers and allow states to ban transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams. As reported by USA Today, Trump remains uncertain if he will have the chance to nominate another justice, as Justice Samuel Alito plans to remain on the bench through the next session.