Trump Touts Economy In Texas

President Donald Trump visited the Peterbilt Motors facility in Denton, Texas, on Thursday (October 1), where he praised the U.S. economy and highlighted job growth under his administration. During his speech, Trump claimed that more people are working in the U.S. than ever before and emphasized the stock market's success and low poverty numbers. This visit is part of a broader tour to promote the economy ahead of the midterm elections.

At the event, Trump credited his administration's tariffs and reduced regulations for the growth in the trucking industry, which he said led to the addition of over 1,000 jobs at the Denton facility. According to Yahoo News, Trump said, "Workers like you and companies like this have always been loyal to our country."

Trump also endorsed Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton, describing him as a strong ally and criticizing his opponent, Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. As reported by the Denton Record-Chronicle, Trump joked about buying one of the trucks at the facility, stating, "They're beautiful. I don't know if I'm allowed to drive them."

The President's visit to Texas is part of a series of stops, with his next event scheduled in Mobile, Alabama, to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new four-billion-dollar bridge. Notably, CNN was removed from the President's scheduled media rotation, leaving no TV pool traveling with him.