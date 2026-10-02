TSA Removes Chairs At Airport Checkpoints

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a new policy that removes chairs from airport security checkpoints across the United States. This change, aimed at keeping officers more alert, means TSA officers will no longer be allowed to sit while checking IDs. According to a TSA spokesperson, the decision is intended to enhance security and hospitality by ensuring officers are on their feet and attentive.

The union representing TSA workers, the American Federation of Government Employees Council, criticized the move, stating that chairs provide essential ergonomic support for officers who stand and walk on hard surfaces all day. The union expressed its discontent, saying it was not consulted before the decision and vowed to "aggressively" oppose the change. They argue that the removal of chairs disregards workplace safety and employee rights, urging members to reach out to congressional leaders.

This policy shift comes amid broader restructuring proposals for the TSA, including potential staffing and budget cuts. President Donald Trump has proposed reducing the TSA workforce by over 9,400 employees and cutting more than $1.5 billion from its annual budget. Additionally, there are discussions about requiring smaller airports to use private security, which could further reduce TSA jobs.

The TSA, which employs about 60,000 people, has faced significant challenges this year, including a lengthy government shutdown that left many workers without pay. As the agency undergoes these changes, the union continues to advocate for the rights and safety of its members.