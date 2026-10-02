Waffle House And Outkast Team Up For Merch Drop

Atlanta legends Outkast and Waffle House are joining forces for a special merchandise collection. The collaboration will feature a pop-up shop at the Waffle House across from Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, located at 135 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, on Friday (October 2) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. Fans can expect exclusive items like T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and mugs, along with free souvenir menus and limited-edition André 3000 and Big Boi meals.

The collection will also be available online at Outkast.com starting at 11 a.m. ET on the same day. According to USA Today, the pop-up will include a live DJ and complimentary coupons for attendees.

This collaboration celebrates both Outkast's and Waffle House's Atlanta roots. Outkast, formed by André 3000 and Big Boi, emerged from Atlanta's hip-hop scene in the 1990s, while Waffle House was founded in the nearby suburb of Avondale Estates in 1955. The duo has not released a new album since 2006, and this collaboration is strictly a merch drop.

The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Atlanta culture, with fans eagerly anticipating the unique merchandise and special meals. The collaboration comes on the heels of Waffle House's recent pop-up during the World Cup, which featured soccer-themed items.