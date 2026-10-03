NFL Games Today: Sunday, October 4 Schedule, Times & How To Stream

Week 4 of the NFL season brings several important divisional matchups, high-stakes battles between unbeaten teams, and major injury updates that could reshape the playoff race. The schedule includes a London game featuring the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders, and critical showdowns like Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos.

Sunday’s early international game in London features the Colts taking on the Commanders, with Washington missing starting quarterback Jayden Daniels due to injury. The impact of international travel and quarterback changes adds to the unpredictability of this matchup.

Key divisional games could shape the early playoff picture. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders—both 3-0—clash for the AFC West lead. Kansas City, led by Patrick Mahomes, enters with one of the league’s top offenses, while Las Vegas relies on quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Buffalo Bills, also undefeated, host the New England Patriots, who are 6.5-point underdogs but bring a top-five defense and a history of playing Buffalo close.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers visit the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will start a backup quarterback after Baker Mayfield was ruled out with a thumb injury.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders — 9:30 AM ET

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills — 1:00 PM ET

New York Jets at Chicago Bears — 1:00 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals — 1:00 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants — 1:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles — 1:00 PM ET

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1:00 PM ET

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens — 1:00 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans — 1:00 PM ET

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings — 4:05 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25 PM ET

Listen Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf



Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers — 4:25 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks— 4:25 PM ET

Listen Los Angeles: 93.1 Jack FM



Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers — 8:20 PM ET