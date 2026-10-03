NFL Games Today: Sunday, October 4 Schedule, Times & How To Stream
By iHeartRadio
October 4, 2026
Week 4 of the NFL season brings several important divisional matchups, high-stakes battles between unbeaten teams, and major injury updates that could reshape the playoff race. The schedule includes a London game featuring the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders, and critical showdowns like Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos.
Sunday’s early international game in London features the Colts taking on the Commanders, with Washington missing starting quarterback Jayden Daniels due to injury. The impact of international travel and quarterback changes adds to the unpredictability of this matchup.
Key divisional games could shape the early playoff picture. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders—both 3-0—clash for the AFC West lead. Kansas City, led by Patrick Mahomes, enters with one of the league’s top offenses, while Las Vegas relies on quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Buffalo Bills, also undefeated, host the New England Patriots, who are 6.5-point underdogs but bring a top-five defense and a history of playing Buffalo close.
In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers visit the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will start a backup quarterback after Baker Mayfield was ruled out with a thumb injury.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders — 9:30 AM ET
- Listen
- Indianapolis: 107.5 The Fan
- Washington: Big 100 | 910 The Fan | Newsradio 1140 WRVA
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Buffalo: 97 Rock | SportsRadio 550 WGR | 1260 The Score | ESPN 95.7 / 950 | Rock 95.1 | 96.5 WCMF | 930 WBEN
New York Jets at Chicago Bears — 1:00 PM ET
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Cincinnati: ESPN 1530 WCKY | 102.7 WEBN | NewsRadio 700 WLW
Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Arizona: Arizona Sports 98.7
- New York: WFAN Sports Radio New York | WFAN2
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Los Angeles: 93.1 Jack FM
- Philadelphia: SportsRadio 94WIP
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Green Bay: 95.7 BIG FM | NewsTalk 1310 WIBA | Z100 Eau Claire | Fox Sports 1230 | Fox Sports 920
- Tampa Bay: 98ROCK Tampa Bay | 95.7 WDAE
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Tennessee: 104-5 The Zone
- Baltimore: El Zol 107.9 | ESPN 630
Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Dallas: 105.3 The Fan | La Grande 107.5 FM
- Houston: 95.7 The Fan
Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings — 4:05 PM ET
- Listen
- Miami: Big 105.9 | Fox Sports 940 | Tu 94.9 | Wave 92.7
- Minnesota: 101.3 KDWB | KFAN FM 100.3 | Kool 108 | Cities 97.1 | K102
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25 PM ET
- Listen
- Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf
Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers — 4:25 PM ET
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks— 4:25 PM ET
- Listen
- Los Angeles: 93.1 Jack FM
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers — 8:20 PM ET
- Listen
- Detroit: 97.1 The Ticket
- Carolina: 99.7 The Fox