Trump Rallies Supporters In Mobile, Alabama

President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of approximately 8,000 supporters at the University of South Alabama's Mitchell Center in Mobile on Friday (October 2). During the rally, he endorsed Republican candidates, including gubernatorial candidate Tommy Tuberville, and urged voters to participate in the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump's visit to Mobile was part of a broader tour through Republican strongholds to boost voter turnout. He highlighted federal investments in Alabama, such as the $4 billion Mobile River Bridge project, and touted his administration's contributions to the state's shipbuilding industry. "We're now building brand new Coast Guard cutters right here in Mobile Bay," Trump said, according to NBC 15.

The president also promised that if Republicans win in November, each American would receive $5,000, a pledge he reiterated from a previous event. Trump said, "If the Republicans win, you will each have $5,000 in your pocket and economic success for our country like you have never seen before."

Trump's approval ratings have dipped nationally, partly due to the ongoing conflict with Iran and rising oil prices. However, he reassured the crowd that the war would end after the midterms, leading to a decrease in oil prices. "They’re never going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump stated, as reported by ABC News.

In addition to endorsing Tuberville, Trump backed U.S. Rep. Barry Moore for the Senate and other local Republican candidates. He emphasized the importance of voting Republican in November to ensure economic prosperity and lower taxes.

Following his Mobile visit, Trump plans to attend the Alabama-Georgia football game in Tuscaloosa on October 10. His next rally will be in Ohio, followed by Nebraska, as he continues to support GOP candidates across the country.