Americans Buying More Hybrid Cars Amid High Gas Prices

Gas prices exceeding $4 per gallon have prompted a surge in hybrid car purchases in the United States, with Asian automakers reaping significant benefits. Hyundai reported a 39% increase in hybrid sales during the third quarter, while Kia's sales soared by 152%. Japanese manufacturers Toyota and Honda also experienced strong gains, with sales rising 29% and 21%, respectively.

The shift towards hybrids comes as electric vehicle (EV) sales decline, partly due to the expiration of a $7,500 tax credit for EV buyers last September. According to Reportage Media, Tesla, the largest EV maker in the U.S., saw a 2% drop in third-quarter sales compared to the previous year.

Asian automakers now dominate over half of the U.S. new-car market, with Hyundai and Kia nearly surpassing Ford in sales last quarter. The two Korean brands combined sold 506,200 vehicles, just shy of Ford's 509,764. Traders Union reports that Asian manufacturers control 86% of the U.S. hybrid market, leaving Detroit's Big Three—Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis—struggling to keep up.

The limited hybrid offerings from American automakers could pose long-term challenges if high gas prices persist. Ford, for instance, only offers the hybrid Maverick pickup, having discontinued its hybrid Escape SUV. General Motors has just one hybrid model, a version of the Corvette sports car.

Experts like Ivan Drury from Edmunds highlight the importance of having the right products at the right time, noting that hybrids offer a more affordable and convenient alternative to EVs. Despite efforts to develop more hybrid models, Detroit automakers may face challenges regaining market share.

As the U.S. automotive market adapts to changing consumer preferences, the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles remains strong. Charlie Chesbrough, a senior economist at Cox Automotive, suggests that the trend towards hybrids is likely to continue, especially with the ongoing pressure from high gas prices.