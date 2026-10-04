British TV's Alison Hammond Reveals She Had A "Massive" Panic Attack On Live TV

Alison Hammond is opening up about the health scare that left This Morning viewers worried, and she says the cause was a panic attack.

The 51-year-old host walked off the set mid-show on Friday, Oct. 2. Before she left, she was seen clutching her chest. Co-host Dermot O'Leary reassured viewers that Hammond was "feeling a little unwell" and "had to duck out." Fans immediately flooded social media with concern.

Hammond was taken to hospital for testing. In a video recorded from her hospital bed, she said she'd felt "a little bit of a palpitation." She also guessed it might be "just a little panic attack or something like that." The tests backed her up. On Saturday, Oct. 3, she shared an update on her Instagram Story. "I'm home, I'm safe, and I'm feeling so much better," Hammond told fans. "Thanks to everyone at the NHS who did the checks on my heart, lungs, bloods. I'm all okay."

With serious medical problems ruled out, Hammond got real about what had happened.

"Which would mean I had a massive panic attack on live TV," she said. "I mean, the shame of it."

She also made it clear the episode wasn't something to brush off. "It felt very real to me," she explained. "I'm really new to panic attacks, so I need to learn more about it." Hammond is taking a short break. "I'm going to take stock, get some rest and I'll see you soon," she said.

Hammond has been one of British TV's most-loved personalities for more than two decades, from her Big Brother debut to This Morning and The Great British Bake Off. Many viewers praised her for being so open, saying that talking about panic attacks helps reduce the stigma around them.

For now, Hammond is resting at home. Fans will be watching for her return to the This Morning sofa.

If you're struggling with anxiety or panic attacks, talk to your doctor or a mental health professional.