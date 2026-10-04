Christa Pike's Attorney Calls For Commute Of Sentence

Christa Pike's attorney, Stephen Ferrell, has urged Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to commute her death sentence to life imprisonment following a failed execution attempt. Ferrell made his appeal on CNN's "State of the Union," describing the execution attempt as "torturous" and highlighting that Pike remains critically ill on a ventilator in the hospital.

Pike, who was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer, survived two rounds of lethal injection last week. The execution was halted after the drugs failed to take effect, and Pike was transported to a hospital. Governor Lee has since ordered a comprehensive third-party review to determine what went wrong, as reported by TMZ.

The failed execution has sparked a debate about the use of the death penalty, with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, calling the incident "abhorrent and cruel." Governor Lee, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, has suspended all scheduled executions in Tennessee for the remainder of the year and accepted the resignation of prison commissioner Frank Strada, according to Reuters.

The case has drawn attention to the challenges states face in administering lethal injections. Tennessee switched to a one-drug protocol using pentobarbital in 2024, but the failed execution of Pike has raised questions about its efficacy. The incident follows another halted execution in May when officials could not set up intravenous lines for convicted murderer Tony Carruthers.

Pike's legal team has argued that her young age at the time of the crime, her history of childhood abuse, and untreated mental illness should be considered in her sentencing. Despite these arguments, the U.S. Supreme Court lifted an 11th-hour stay, allowing the execution to proceed.