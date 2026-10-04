Dolly Parton's nephew wants more time to defend himself

Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, is requesting additional time to secure legal representation as he faces a temporary restraining order filed by her estate. Seaver, who is currently representing himself, has asked a Tennessee court to delay the hearing scheduled for Thursday (October 9) by about 10 days to allow him to hire an attorney.

The restraining order, granted by Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles, was based on allegations from Parton's estate that Seaver made threats of violence and intended to damage the country music icon's legacy and business interests. The estate, managed by She's Alive LLC under Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell, claims Seaver's behavior has caused employees to fear for their safety.

Seaver, who denies the allegations, has stated he will not oppose extending the restraining order while he seeks legal counsel. The court documents allege that Seaver made demands for payment and claimed access to weapons, which contributed to the court's decision to grant the restraining order.

According to a report by WSOC-TV, Seaver's motion highlights his lack of legal knowledge and the necessity of hiring a lawyer. Meanwhile, Nozell, who filed the restraining order in September, cited threats and erratic behavior as reasons for the legal action.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Seaver remains bound by the order to stay 1,000 feet away from She's Alive employees and cease all communication with them. The outcome of his request for more time will determine his next steps in the legal battle.