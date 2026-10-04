Sen Kennedy Considers 2028 Presidential Run

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana announced on Sunday (October 4) that he is considering a run for president in 2028. Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," the Republican senator revealed his current plans to seek re-election but left open the possibility of a presidential bid if he feels he can no longer be effective in the Senate.

When asked about his potential candidacy, Kennedy responded affirmatively, saying, "Yeah," but emphasized that his current focus is on his Senate re-election campaign. He mentioned that if he perceives the Republican presidential field as lacking strong candidates, he might step in. "If a bunch of goobers run, and I think they’re goobers and one of the goobers might win, and I think I could do a better job, I would consider running," Kennedy told NBC News.

Kennedy also addressed the possibility of running against Vice President JD Vance, who is seen as a likely contender for the 2028 election. However, Kennedy declined to discuss Vance, stating, "I’m not going to talk about another potential candidate. I’m just not there yet." He added that a full field of candidates would be beneficial for both parties.

During the interview, Kennedy also commented on President Donald Trump's recent actions, criticizing him for publicly sharing Senator Tom Cotton's cellphone number. Kennedy described Trump as someone who "can go from zero to a-hole in three seconds," as reported by Salon.

The 2028 presidential election will be the first since 2012 in which Trump will not be the Republican nominee. As the political landscape begins to take shape, Kennedy's potential candidacy adds another dimension to the evolving field.