Sen Kennedy Considers 2028 Presidential Run

By iHeartRadio

October 4, 2026

FBI Director Wray Testifies On Capitol Hill Riot To Senate Judiciary Committee
Photo: Pool / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana announced on Sunday (October 4) that he is considering a run for president in 2028. Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," the Republican senator revealed his current plans to seek re-election but left open the possibility of a presidential bid if he feels he can no longer be effective in the Senate.

When asked about his potential candidacy, Kennedy responded affirmatively, saying, "Yeah," but emphasized that his current focus is on his Senate re-election campaign. He mentioned that if he perceives the Republican presidential field as lacking strong candidates, he might step in. "If a bunch of goobers run, and I think they’re goobers and one of the goobers might win, and I think I could do a better job, I would consider running," Kennedy told NBC News.

Kennedy also addressed the possibility of running against Vice President JD Vance, who is seen as a likely contender for the 2028 election. However, Kennedy declined to discuss Vance, stating, "I’m not going to talk about another potential candidate. I’m just not there yet." He added that a full field of candidates would be beneficial for both parties.

During the interview, Kennedy also commented on President Donald Trump's recent actions, criticizing him for publicly sharing Senator Tom Cotton's cellphone number. Kennedy described Trump as someone who "can go from zero to a-hole in three seconds," as reported by Salon.

The 2028 presidential election will be the first since 2012 in which Trump will not be the Republican nominee. As the political landscape begins to take shape, Kennedy's potential candidacy adds another dimension to the evolving field.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices