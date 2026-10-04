Trump Launches Super Intelligence Force

President Donald Trump announced the creation of a new agency called the "Super Intelligence Force" (SIF). The announcement was made on Sunday (October 4) via a post on Truth Social, where Trump emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence, calling it "super intelligence." The agency aims to coordinate efforts with consumers, public interest groups, religious organizations, critical infrastructure providers, and AI companies.

Jay Clayton, the Director of National Intelligence, will lead the new task force, joined by Andrew Ferguson, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, and Emil Michael, the Pentagon's Chief Technology Officer. The group will report directly to President Trump and his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. According to ClickOrlando, the task force's mission is to ensure that the U.S. remains at the forefront of AI development, which Trump claims is more significant than the Industrial Revolution and the Internet.

The formation of the SIF follows a recent meeting at the White House where President Trump hosted top executives from AI companies. During this meeting, the executives signed a voluntary accord to self-regulate the development of AI technology, as reported by Firstpost. This initiative reflects a "light-touch" approach to regulation, balancing safety concerns with the desire to accelerate AI advancements.

The SIF is expected to engage various stakeholders to protect the interests of Americans and improve their lives through AI. The announcement has been met with interest as it highlights the U.S. government's commitment to leading in AI technology.