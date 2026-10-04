Trump Stumps For Senator Jon Husted In Ohio

By iHeartRadio

October 4, 2026

President Trump Attends Rally In Ohio For Republican Midterm Candidates
Photo: Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump rallied in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday (October 3) to support Republican Senator Jon Husted in his tight Senate race against former Senator Sherrod Brown. Speaking at Vandalia-Butler High School, Trump urged supporters to act as if he were on the ballot and to vote for Husted in the upcoming midterm elections. He warned of dire consequences if Democrats gain power, blaming them for what he called the worst inflation in American history.

During his speech, Trump highlighted his administration's economic achievements, claiming that incomes for hardworking Americans have reached record levels. He also mentioned significant investments in Ohio, including a $400 million plant in Toledo and an $850 million project by Electra Aerospace in Springfield, which are expected to create thousands of jobs.

Trump defended data centers, a contentious issue in Ohio, saying they bring economic benefits and should not be shut down. He praised Husted for his efforts to advance legislation on data centers, despite facing bipartisan opposition.

The rally drew a large crowd, with many wearing "Make America Great Again" hats and "Trump 47" jerseys. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and former NFL coach Jon Gruden also spoke in support of Husted. Gruden, who played football with Husted at the University of Dayton, emphasized Husted's dedication to his constituents.

Husted, who was appointed to fill the Senate vacancy left by now-Vice President JD Vance, is running to win the seat outright. The race is critical for Republicans to maintain control of the Senate, with Ohio being a key battleground state.

Local Democrats criticized Trump's visit, arguing that it signals Husted's campaign is struggling. They highlighted issues such as the cost of living and recent layoffs in the region, which they attribute to Republican policies.

Trump's rally is part of a 32-day campaign blitz across several states, aiming to bolster Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 elections.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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