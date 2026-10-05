2025-26 School Year Sets Record For Banned Books

The 2025-2026 school year marked a significant increase in book bans across the United States, with a record nearly 12,000 instances of books being banned in public schools. According to a report by PEN America, a nonprofit organization advocating for freedom of expression, over 7,300 unique titles were affected. Notably, bestselling author Stephen King emerged as the most banned author, with 87 of his works censored 206 times. His books, including 'Carrie' and 'The Stand,' were frequently removed from school libraries.

Texas led the nation with over 8,100 book bans, while Florida followed with more than 3,200 bans. These states, along with Tennessee, have enacted laws targeting books deemed objectionable, often citing themes related to LGBTQ+ issues, race, and violence as reasons for removal. PEN America's report highlights that many books were preemptively removed due to anticipated community or political pressure, a phenomenon described as "obeying in advance."

In response to the bans, some authors, including Stephen King, have spoken out. King expressed concern over the impact of these bans on young readers, noting that many teenagers discover a love for reading through his books. He stated, "If the book is in high school libraries, some bored teenager might pick it up and find out how good stories can be."

The report also notes that the Department of Defense removed hundreds of books from schools serving military families, contributing to the overall increase in bans. PEN America emphasizes the growing divide between states actively enforcing book bans and those opposing such measures. The organization continues to advocate for the freedom to read and encourages dialogue around the issue.