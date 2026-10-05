Alex Ovechkin Announces Plan To Retire

By iHeartRadio

October 5, 2026

2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five
Photo: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Alex Ovechkin, the National Hockey League's all-time leading goal scorer, has announced his intention to retire at the end of the current season. The 41-year-old shared the news on social media on Monday (October 5), stating that he and his family reached the decision over the summer. Ovechkin wanted to inform fans ahead of the Washington Capitals' home opener.

Ovechkin expressed his deep love for hockey but acknowledged that retirement is the right choice for him at this stage. Drafted first overall by the Capitals in 2004, Ovechkin has had an illustrious career, including leading the team to its first Stanley Cup victory in 2018.

The announcement marks the end of an era for the Capitals and the NHL, as Ovechkin has been a prominent figure in the sport for over two decades. His decision to retire will likely spark reflections on his contributions to hockey and discussions about his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices