Alex Ovechkin Announces Plan To Retire

Alex Ovechkin, the National Hockey League's all-time leading goal scorer, has announced his intention to retire at the end of the current season. The 41-year-old shared the news on social media on Monday (October 5), stating that he and his family reached the decision over the summer. Ovechkin wanted to inform fans ahead of the Washington Capitals' home opener.

Ovechkin expressed his deep love for hockey but acknowledged that retirement is the right choice for him at this stage. Drafted first overall by the Capitals in 2004, Ovechkin has had an illustrious career, including leading the team to its first Stanley Cup victory in 2018.

The announcement marks the end of an era for the Capitals and the NHL, as Ovechkin has been a prominent figure in the sport for over two decades. His decision to retire will likely spark reflections on his contributions to hockey and discussions about his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.