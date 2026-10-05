BigXthaPlug Announces Star-Studded Lineup For New Album 'Better Over Time'

BigXthaPlug has been promoting his fourth studio album for the past two months. He first teased the tracklist in July and followed up with a preview of a song from the project. He first teased the album's first single, "LITE" featuring Belly Gang Kushington, in August and used the mugshot from his recent arrest as the cover photo.



The 28-year-old rapper, born Xavier Darnell Landum, was arrested and booked into the Collin County Jail on numerous charges, including driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a firearm, and marijuana possession of less than two ounces. Landum posted bail the following day and immediately flew to Iowa, where he hit the stage at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. BigXthaPlug released "LITE" a month later along with the accompanying music video.



Look out for BigXthaPlug's new album dropping October 30. Watch the video for "LITE" below.