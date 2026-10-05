BigXthaPlug Announces Star-Studded Lineup For New Album 'Better Over Time'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2026
BigXthaPlug is going in a different direction for his next album, and some of the biggest names in the music industry will be on it.
In a post he shared on Instagram on Saturday, October 3, the Texas native revealed the teaser for his upcoming album, Better With Time. In the clip, a mountain of TVs reveals the artists who will appear on the rapper's next project. R&B artists Fridayy and Leon Thomas are on the project, along with pop artist Ava Max. Meanwhile, rappers like GloRilla, Loe Shimmy, Lil Yachty, Belly Gang Kushington, Babyface Ray, and Ro$ama also throw down verses for BigXthaPlug's album.
BigXthaPlug has been promoting his fourth studio album for the past two months. He first teased the tracklist in July and followed up with a preview of a song from the project. He first teased the album's first single, "LITE" featuring Belly Gang Kushington, in August and used the mugshot from his recent arrest as the cover photo.
The 28-year-old rapper, born Xavier Darnell Landum, was arrested and booked into the Collin County Jail on numerous charges, including driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a firearm, and marijuana possession of less than two ounces. Landum posted bail the following day and immediately flew to Iowa, where he hit the stage at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. BigXthaPlug released "LITE" a month later along with the accompanying music video.
Look out for BigXthaPlug's new album dropping October 30. Watch the video for "LITE" below.