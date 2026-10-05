Blake Shelton Spotlights 'The Best' Wife Gwen Stefani In Sweet Instagram Post — See The Photos

Blake Shelton spotlighted wife Gwen Stefani as he celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

“The best there is!!!!!! Everyone wish [Gwen Stefani] a happy birthday!!!! I love you pretty girl!!!” Shelton, 50, wrote in a caption on Instagram. The No Doubt hitmaker celebrated her 57th birthday on Saturday (October 3).

Shelton and Stefani met while serving as coaches on The Voice in 2014. They publicly confirmed their relationship the following year. The couple recently joined OG coaches Adam Levine and Cee Lo Green, plus host Carson Daly for a reunion in honor of the show’s 30th season. The group reflected on the couple’s “sweetest meet-cute,” the “rumors” of their romance, and Daly’s worry that the relationship would “never work.” Years later, Daly officiated the wedding.

Shelton popped the question in 2020. He and Stefani got married on July 3, 2021 in an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The two artists have released romantic duets together over the years, including “Happy Anywhere,” “Nobody But You” and “Purple Irises,” to name a few. Shelton previously told Entertainment Tonight, “if I could have a repeat of these past 10 years [together, that] would be perfect.”

See his birthday tribute to Stefani here: