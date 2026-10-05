Chilly Start To Week As East Coast Braces For Lower Temperatures

Millions of people along the East Coast are experiencing a chilly start to the week, as a cold front pushes temperatures down across states such as Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware, and New York. The cold air mass moved in over the weekend, bringing rain and cloudy skies, and is expected to keep temperatures below average for the rest of the week.

According to a report from AOL News, the cold front trailing behind a recent weather system will drop morning lows in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic into the lower and middle 40s on Monday (October 5). Afternoon highs are forecast to stay in the mid-60s, making for a cooler-than-normal start to October.

The slow-moving ocean storm that brought dreary conditions to parts of the region has now moved away, but its effects are still being felt. As reported by The Provincetown Independent, these weather patterns are typical for the season, and residents should expect continued cool and cloudy weather for much of the week.

Looking back at this winter, the Northeast has seen above-average snowfall and some of the coldest conditions in recent years. According to CNN Weather, cities like New York and Philadelphia experienced more snow and colder temperatures during January and February. However, no major snowstorms are currently forecast for the coming days, and temperatures are expected to remain on the cooler side, but not reach extreme lows.

Residents are encouraged to dress warmly and stay updated on local forecasts as the region continues to experience below-average temperatures through the week. No significant weather disruptions are expected beyond the cooler air and lingering clouds.