Chris Brown Responds To Ex-Girlfriend's Allegations From Child Support Case

"Not allowing me to have time with my child so you can run with a false narrative to the court is disgusting," he wrote. "There is no 50/50 co parenting. I LITERALLY PAY FOR EVERYTHING, her cars (2), her HOUSE, SCHOOLING, MEDICAL, and $10,000 a month. I HAVEN'T SEEN MY DAUGHTER IN 7 months. I DON'T CARE ABOUT This BITTER BABYMOMMA or who she date. I CARE ABOUT MY CHILD. I wanna know what she tells LOVELY when she asks bout her dad."



Diamond Brown first sued the singer over custody and child support back in May. According to TMZ, Diamond recently accused the singer of "disturbing my peace" and claimed it "feels extremely frightening." In addition to the harassment, she alleged that he recently blew up at a birthday party. She believed it was "harmful and especially inappropriate" to do it, especially in front of their daughter. She also accused him of "stalling all discovery attempts" to determine the proper price that provides "basic adequacy to meet the child’s needs."



"I TAKE CARE OF ALL MY KIDS!" he continued in a separate post. "All my BABYMOMMAS ALLOW me to be a father to my kids, DIAMOND IS THE ONLY ONE PLAYING GAMES ON THIS INTERNET! AND ALL OF THIS IS DOCUMENTED. Every payment!"