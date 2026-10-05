Chris Brown Responds To Ex-Girlfriend's Allegations From Child Support Case
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2026
Chris Brown is firing back at one of the mothers of his children after she lodged several allegations against him amid their ongoing child support case.
The Grammy Award-winning singer jumped on his Instagram Stories on Monday, October 5, and addressed allegations made by Diamond Brown, the mother of his daughter, Lovely. In legal documents she recently submitted, Diamond alleged that Brown and his associates made death threats against her former boyfriends, which led to the end of both relationships. She also claimed the singer harasses her on social media and hasn't asked their daughter in at least seven months.
"NOT ENTERTAINING IGNORANCE," Chris Brown wrote in his Instagram Story.
"Not allowing me to have time with my child so you can run with a false narrative to the court is disgusting," he wrote. "There is no 50/50 co parenting. I LITERALLY PAY FOR EVERYTHING, her cars (2), her HOUSE, SCHOOLING, MEDICAL, and $10,000 a month. I HAVEN'T SEEN MY DAUGHTER IN 7 months. I DON'T CARE ABOUT This BITTER BABYMOMMA or who she date. I CARE ABOUT MY CHILD. I wanna know what she tells LOVELY when she asks bout her dad."
Diamond Brown first sued the singer over custody and child support back in May. According to TMZ, Diamond recently accused the singer of "disturbing my peace" and claimed it "feels extremely frightening." In addition to the harassment, she alleged that he recently blew up at a birthday party. She believed it was "harmful and especially inappropriate" to do it, especially in front of their daughter. She also accused him of "stalling all discovery attempts" to determine the proper price that provides "basic adequacy to meet the child’s needs."
"I TAKE CARE OF ALL MY KIDS!" he continued in a separate post. "All my BABYMOMMAS ALLOW me to be a father to my kids, DIAMOND IS THE ONLY ONE PLAYING GAMES ON THIS INTERNET! AND ALL OF THIS IS DOCUMENTED. Every payment!"
Breezy continued by sharing reactions from his other baby mommas, including Nia Guzman (mother of Brown's first daughter, Royalty), Ammika Harris (mother of son Aeko), and Jada Wallace, who just welcomed Brown's newest son, Arrow, in April. They all agreed that Brown is a good dad and cares for their kids.