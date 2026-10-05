Dove Cameron Shares New Photos From First Wedding To Damiano David
By Sarah Tate
October 5, 2026
Dove Cameron is sharing an intimate look at her first wedding to husband Damiano David.
On Monday (October 5), the "Boyfriend" singer shared new photos from her September 24 civil ceremony to the Måneskin rocker on Instagram, capturing emotional moments from their first time saying "I do." The couple originally got married at a historic Town Hall in Montalcino, Italy, in Tuscany, on the three-year anniversary of their first official date.
In the first photo, the bride and groom exited the building arm-in-arm big smiles on their faces, Cameron in a custom ivory Giorgio Armani bridal suit with a cape and David in a double-breasted ivory suit by Giuliva Heritage, according to Vogue. Another shot caught the newlyweds sharing a kiss, the 56 Days actress with a bouquet of lilies in hand as confetti filled the air and loved ones clapped in the background.
In addition to pics from the ceremony, Cameron also shared snapshots from their celebrations during the afterparty, in which she traded her elegant suit for a white mini dress with dramatic lace sleeves.
"9.24.26 💍 3 years after our first date in new york. ti amerò per sempre," she wrote in the caption, which translates to "I will love you forever."
Days after their first ceremony, the couple got married again in a larger lavish ceremony in Italy at Castiglion del Bosco on September 26 that reportedly included around 140 guests, including David's Måneskin bandmates and Cameron's Descendants director Kenny Ortega, who officiated the ceremony.
"A lot of it didn't feel real. We spent a lot of time on the details — all the flowers, the invitations, the flow of the weekend," Cameron told Vogue, adding, "We wanted it to feel very romantic and intimate, but also ensure it was a huge, fun moment of celebration for everyone, so it's been amazing to finally see everything come together."