Dove Cameron Shares New Photos From First Wedding To Damiano David

Dove Cameron is sharing an intimate look at her first wedding to husband Damiano David.

On Monday (October 5), the "Boyfriend" singer shared new photos from her September 24 civil ceremony to the Måneskin rocker on Instagram, capturing emotional moments from their first time saying "I do." The couple originally got married at a historic Town Hall in Montalcino, Italy, in Tuscany, on the three-year anniversary of their first official date.

In the first photo, the bride and groom exited the building arm-in-arm big smiles on their faces, Cameron in a custom ivory Giorgio Armani bridal suit with a cape and David in a double-breasted ivory suit by Giuliva Heritage, according to Vogue. Another shot caught the newlyweds sharing a kiss, the 56 Days actress with a bouquet of lilies in hand as confetti filled the air and loved ones clapped in the background.

In addition to pics from the ceremony, Cameron also shared snapshots from their celebrations during the afterparty, in which she traded her elegant suit for a white mini dress with dramatic lace sleeves.