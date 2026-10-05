Elton John Thanks Fans For 'All The Love' As He Says Goodbye To The Stage

Elton John gave Mexico City an emotional farewell on Friday (Oct. 2), returning to Estadio Banorte for the first time in 14 years as part of the final stretch of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

More than 60,000 fans packed the venue, with the music icon telling the crowd he wanted his final two Mexico City shows to thank them for “all the love and support” they've given him over the years.

The 24-song, two-hour set featured classics and fan favorites, with plenty of memorable moments along the way.

Here are five of the best, per Billboard:

1. “Rocket Man” Takes Off: John delivered an extended version of the classic, capped by a nearly four-minute piano outro.

2. “Crocodile Rock” Goes Mexican: The venue lit up in Mexico’s green, white and red colors as images of fans in traditional attire appeared onscreen.

3. “Candle in the Wind”: Images of Marilyn Monroe accompanied the emotional performance.

4. “Bennie and the Jets”: John showed off his legendary piano skills during the ’70s classic.

5. “Cold Heart” With Dua Lipa: Dua appeared on the big screen as the crowd sang along to the hit, giving the night a modern pop finale.