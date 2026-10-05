Elton John Thanks Fans For 'All The Love' As He Says Goodbye To The Stage

By iHeartRadio

October 5, 2026

Rock In Rio 2026 - Day 4
Photo: Buda Mendes / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Elton John gave Mexico City an emotional farewell on Friday (Oct. 2), returning to Estadio Banorte for the first time in 14 years as part of the final stretch of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

More than 60,000 fans packed the venue, with the music icon telling the crowd he wanted his final two Mexico City shows to thank them for “all the love and support” they've given him over the years.

The 24-song, two-hour set featured classics and fan favorites, with plenty of memorable moments along the way.

Here are five of the best, per Billboard:

1. “Rocket Man” Takes Off: John delivered an extended version of the classic, capped by a nearly four-minute piano outro.

2. “Crocodile Rock” Goes Mexican: The venue lit up in Mexico’s green, white and red colors as images of fans in traditional attire appeared onscreen.

3. “Candle in the Wind”: Images of Marilyn Monroe accompanied the emotional performance.

4. “Bennie and the Jets”: John showed off his legendary piano skills during the ’70s classic.

5. “Cold Heart” With Dua Lipa: Dua appeared on the big screen as the crowd sang along to the hit, giving the night a modern pop finale.

Elton John
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices