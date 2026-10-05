Fmr. House Speaker Dennis Hastert Dead At 84

Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has died at the age of 84. According to the Kendall County coroner, Hastert passed away over the weekend due to natural causes at his home in Yorkville, Illinois. Hastert, a Republican, served as the Speaker of the House from 1999 to 2007, representing Illinois' 14th Congressional District.

Hastert's career ended in controversy when he became the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to serve a prison sentence. In 2016, he was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to banking violations related to hush money payments. These payments were made to cover up sexual abuse of teenage boys during his time as a high school wrestling coach in Yorkville. During his sentencing, Hastert admitted to the abuse, stating, "I want to apologize to the boys I mistreated when I was their coach. What I did was wrong, and I regret it."

Hastert's political career began in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1981 to 1987. He was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986 and became Speaker following Newt Gingrich's resignation. Hastert was known for his conservative stance and played a significant role in shaping the policies of President George W. Bush's administration. He supported the USA Patriot Act and the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Hastert's legacy includes the "Hastert Rule," which limited bipartisan debate by ensuring that the Speaker would not bring a bill to the floor unless it had the support of the majority party. Despite his political achievements, Hastert's later years were marred by legal battles over the hush money payments and accusations of sexual abuse.

ABC7 Chicago and Shaw Local News Network reported on Hastert's death and his complex legacy.