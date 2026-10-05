Gatorade Recalls 28-Ounce Bottles Of Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange And Orange Zero

Gatorade has been recalled in 37 states after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that about 122,000 cases contained undeclared artificial dyes. According to the FDA, the affected cases include 28-ounce bottles of Gatorade Lemon Lime, Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero, Gatorade Orange, and Gatorade Orange Zero. The recall was initiated because the drinks contain Yellow No. 5 and Yellow No. 6, which were not listed on the product labels.

The FDA stated that these undeclared dyes can cause allergic reactions in some people, especially those with sensitivities to food colorings. The recall was announced after the agency reviewed PepsiCo's distribution records and confirmed that the drinks were sold widely across the United States. Consumers are being advised to check their pantry and refrigerator for the recalled products. More information on the recall and affected products can be found in the FDA's official notice.

Anyone who has purchased the affected Gatorade products is urged not to consume them and instead return them to the place of purchase for a refund or proper disposal. The FDA has also provided resources for consumers who may have questions about the recall or possible allergic reactions.